Chargers' Trey Pipkins: In line to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pipkins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Pipkins was forced out of the team's Week 2 contest against the Chiefs with an ankle injury, but he's now expected to reclaim his usual starting role at right tackle Sunday against Jacksonville.
