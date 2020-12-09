site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Lands on COVID-19 list
Pipkins (undisclosed) was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reports.
This is Pipkins second stint on the COVID-19 list. It remains unknown if the tackle has tested positive or just been in close contact with someone who has the virus.
