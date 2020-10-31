Pipkins (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The team revealed Friday that Pipkins has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old offensive tackle has started the last three games in place of Bryan Bulaga (back), who is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. If Bulaga and Storm Norton (knee) are ruled out, Tyree St. Louis will start at right tackle. Pipkins must pass the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to the team.