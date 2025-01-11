Pipkins (oblique) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Houston.
Pipkins was carted off the field last Sunday against Last Vegas and was limited in practice throughout this week, so it's not surprising that he's unable to play Saturday. Jamaree Salyer is primed to start at right guard in Pipkins' place, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
More News
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Exits game due to oblique injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Good to go against Las Vegas•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play Saturday vs. Patriots•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Good to go against Cincinnati•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Gets back on field•