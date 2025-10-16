Pipkins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Pipkins injured his knee in a Week 5 loss to Washington and didn't practice at all last week before missing this past Sunday's win over Miami. He's certainly iffy, at best, to face Indianapolis on Sunday given his continued lack of practice. Fellow starting offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the Chargers could again be very shorthanded at the position against the Colts.