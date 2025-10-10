Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
The veterans absence in Week 6 comes as no surprise, as he logged three consecutive DNPs after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 5 loss to the Commanders. With Pipkins and Joe Alt (ankle) both sidelined Sunday, the Chargers will be without both of their starting tackles.
More News
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Bumped up to starting role•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Missing wild-card game with injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Exits game due to oblique injury•