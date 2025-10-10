default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pipkins (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The veterans absence in Week 6 comes as no surprise, as he logged three consecutive DNPs after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 5 loss to the Commanders. With Pipkins and Joe Alt (ankle) both sidelined Sunday, the Chargers will be without both of their starting tackles.

More News