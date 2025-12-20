Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Pipkins was unable to suit up for last Sunday's divisional win over the Chiefs due to his ankle injury, and now his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys is in question. The tackle was a limited participant in practice all week, meaning he is likely trending towards playing in Sunday's game. If the 29-year-old is unable to suit up, Trevor Penning will likely function as the relief option at offensive tackle in his stead.
More News
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play vs. Kansas City•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Unlikely to suit up vs. Kansas City•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Done for night•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Exits MNF with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Good to go Week 8•