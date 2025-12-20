Pipkins (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Pipkins was unable to suit up for last Sunday's divisional win over the Chiefs due to his ankle injury, and now his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys is in question. The tackle was a limited participant in practice all week, meaning he is likely trending towards playing in Sunday's game. If the 29-year-old is unable to suit up, Trevor Penning will likely function as the relief option at offensive tackle in his stead.