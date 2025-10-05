Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (knee) is questionable to return to the Chargers' matchup versus the Commanders on Sunday.
Pipkins sustained the injury in the first half, leaving his status for the rest of the matchup up in the air. Jamaree Salyer should fill in at right tackle if Pipkins ends up being unable to return to the game.
