Pipkins and the Chargers agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pipkins will stick around Los Angeles after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers. The 29-year-old will provide the team with a well-experienced backup option behind Rashawn Slater (kneecap) and Joe Alt (ankle) at offensive tackle in 2026.