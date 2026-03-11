Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Remaining in Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins and the Chargers agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pipkins will stick around Los Angeles after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers. The 29-year-old will provide the team with a well-experienced backup option behind Rashawn Slater (kneecap) and Joe Alt (ankle) at offensive tackle in 2026.
