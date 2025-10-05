Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Pipkins sustained a knee injury in the first half, but he was cleared to return to action for the start of the third quarter. He'll return to his starting spot at right tackle while Jamaree Salyer goes to the bench.
