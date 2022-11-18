Pipkins (knee) does not carry an injury designation and should be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Pipkins was ruled inactive for last week's loss to the 49ers after aggravating an existing knee injury against the Falcons in Week 9. While the 26-year-old was limited in the first two practices of Week 11, he should be set to play again after logging a full session Friday. Expect Pipkins to step back in as the Bolts' starting right tackle spot in this divisional matchup against Kansas City.