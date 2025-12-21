Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Still sidelined for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's clash against the Cowboys.
Pipkins hurt his ankle Week 14 against Philadelphia and missed last Sunday's win over Kansas City. He was able to log a trio of limited practices this week but isn't yet ready to return to game action. Trevor Penning could again get more offensive snaps as a result.
