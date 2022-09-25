site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Will play Sunday
Pipkins (ankle) is active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Pipkins exited early in Week 2 against the Chiefs. However, he's recovered enough to suit up against Jacksonville and should draw the start at right tackle.
