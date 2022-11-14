site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play Sunday
Pipkins (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Pipkins aggravated his sprained knee during last week's win over the Falcons and will be forced to miss at least one game. Storm Norton will likely see increased snaps during Sunday's matchup.
