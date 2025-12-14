Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play vs. Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pipkins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Pipkins was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury and will observe Sunday's contest from the sidelines. Bobby Hart will start at right tackle in Pipkins' absence.
