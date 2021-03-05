site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Tristan Vizcaino: Heading to Los Angeles
RotoWire Staff
Mar 5, 2021
Chargers signed Vizcaino on Friday.
Vizcaino has seen the field one time in his
NFL career, during which he made all three of his field-goal attempts and added two extra points in the 2020 season. The kicker will aim to see more action as he is now signed with the Chargers. More News
