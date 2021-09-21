Vizcaino (illness) made three of his four field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Vizcaino never attempted a kick longer than 46 yards, but the missed 44-yard field goal to essentially end the first half predictably came back to haunt the Chargers. The offense has been dynamic with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing 300-plus yards in back-to-back games, but struggles near the red zone have allowed Vizcaino to attempt six kicks through two games. It's hard to imagine that changing much in a likely high-octane matchup against the Chiefs in Week 3.