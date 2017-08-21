Play

Reed didn't suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints due to a hip injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

When exactly Reed suffered from the hip injury hasn't been revealed, but it's not believed to be a significant setback. Reed is expected to serve as a depth option at cornerback this season should he make the team's final roster.

More News
