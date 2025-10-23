Dye (thumb) is active for Thursday night's game against the Vikings, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dye was unable to play against the Colts in Week 7 due to a thumb injury, but the 2020 fourth-rounder has been cleared to play Thursday after logging three consecutive practice sessions. Dye's return gives the Chargers additional depth at inside linebacker alongside Marlowe Wax and behind starters Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman.