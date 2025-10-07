default-cbs-image
Dye recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Washington.

Dye led the team in takedowns in Week 5, reaching double-digit tackles for the second straight week, while the seven solo stops were a season high. Through five contests this year, the linebacker has now compiled 36 total tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks.

