Chargers' Troy Dye: Double-digit stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dye recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Washington.
Dye led the team in takedowns in Week 5, reaching double-digit tackles for the second straight week, while the seven solo stops were a season high. Through five contests this year, the linebacker has now compiled 36 total tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
More News
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Steps up against Giants•
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Five tackles in victory•
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Sticking with Bolts•
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Larger role in second half of 2024•
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Leads Chargers linebackers in snaps•
-
Chargers' Troy Dye: Sacks Mayfield in blowout loss•