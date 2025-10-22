Dye (thumb) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

Dye missed this past Sunday's loss to the Colts due to a thumb issue after being unable to practice all last week. It's promising that he was deemed limited on Monday's practice estimation this week and was then able to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, though his status is still uncertain for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota. If Dye is able to play against the Vikings, he'll likely be used in a rotational role now that Denzel Perryman is back in action.