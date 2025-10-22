Dye (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Dye logged his third consecutive limited practice session of Week 8 on Wednesday, and he had been unable to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Los Angeles' loss to the Colts in Week 7. That bodes well for his odds of being cleared to suit up Thursday, though the final word on Dye's status may not arrive until 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.