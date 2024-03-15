The Chargers signed Dye (wrist) to a one-year deal Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dye has found a new home in Los Angeles after spending the first four years of his NFL career in Minnesota. According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings offered Dye more money than the Chargers did, but Los Angeles sold the 27-year-old linebacker on "the chance to start." Dye has been a core special teamer for the Vikings over the past four seasons, recording 80 total tackles in 60 games, and he'll have the opportunity to compete for a large role with the Chargers this offseason.