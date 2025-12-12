Dye (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The veteran linebacker from Oregon opened the Chargers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, but following Friday's limited session, he's got a chance to play Sunday. Dye has appeared in 12 games for Los Angeles this season, recording 51 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed. If he's sidelined in Week 15, Del'Shawn Phillips would likely operate as the Chargers' top reserve inside linebacker.