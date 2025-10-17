Dye (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Despite not practicing all week due to a thumb injury, Dye still has a chance at suiting up for Sunday's home contest. If Dye ends up being ruled out, Marlowe Wax and Del'Shawn Phillips -- both of whom have been primarily used on special teams -- would be candidates to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley.