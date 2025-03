The Chargers will re-sign Dye to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dye had a career year with the Chargers in 2024, logging 57 tackles (34 solo) and 1.5 sacks over 17 games. He'll try to keep that momentum rolling into 2025, as he figures to retain a significant role in the linebacker rotation.