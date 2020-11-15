Pope (neck) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Pope carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards and also logged five receptions on seven targets for 28 yards in the Chargers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos, but subsequently missed last weekend's defeat at the hands of the Raiders. With Austin Ekeler (hamstring/knee) still on IR and Justin Jackson (knee) having joined him in that category, Pope -- now that he's back -- is in line to join a Week 10 backfield that also includes Joshua Kelley and Kalen Ballage, who headed the team's rushing attack in Week 9. In that context, look for a time-share to be in play Sunday, with a hot-hand approach likely to dictate carry distribution.
More News
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Not playing Sunday•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Listed as doubtful•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Still missing practice•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Logs DNP after concussion diagnosis•