Pope (neck) was a full practice participant Tuesday.
The 27-year-old sat out Week 14 with the neck injury and was estimated as a DNP on Monday's practice report, but he didn't face any limitations Tuesday. Pope is unlikely to have much of an offensive role down the stretch for the Chargers with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson back from injured reserve.
