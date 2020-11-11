Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Pope has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Pope should be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but his role is to be determined. Justin Jackson (knee) seems to be trending in the wrong direction, but practice squad back Kalen Ballage filled in admirably last week, generating 84 total yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. Ultimately, it could be a "hot hand" committee among Pope, Ballage and rookie Joshua Kelley, if Jackson indeed sits out.