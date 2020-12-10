Pope (neck) did not participate during the Chargers' practice session Thursday.
The 27-year-old back was unavailable for Los Angeles' 45-0 blanking at the hands of the Patriots, and he's moving in the wrong direction for Week 14. Pope was able to contribute a limited session Wednesday, rendering his Thursday DNP as a clear step back. The Chargers at least had Joshua Kelley (foot) upgrading his practice status from non-participant to limited Thursday, but Pope's outlook remains murky as L.A. heads into its final session of the week.
