Pope (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Pope was a late addition to the injury report Saturday after showing no signs of an issue during the practice week. The final verdict on his status may not be available until the inactives list is revealed about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. His role on the offense has been essentially eliminated with Austin Ekeler back from IR and Joshua Kelley slotting in as the No. 2, so his potential absence would mainly hurt the backfield depth.
