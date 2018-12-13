Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Elevated from practice squad
Pope was promoted from the Chargers' practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pope was added to the Chargers' practice squad a couple of weeks ago when Melvin Gordon originally suffered his MCL injury, and now, with backup Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Pope will be added to the active roster for added insurance at the running back position. Gordon is reportedly pushing to play Thursday night, but Pope would likely operate as the No. 3 back should the star tailback remain sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...