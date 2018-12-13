Pope was promoted from the Chargers' practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pope was added to the Chargers' practice squad a couple of weeks ago when Melvin Gordon originally suffered his MCL injury, and now, with backup Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Pope will be added to the active roster for added insurance at the running back position. Gordon is reportedly pushing to play Thursday night, but Pope would likely operate as the No. 3 back should the star tailback remain sidelined.