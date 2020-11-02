Pope carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards and also recorded five receptions on seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Broncos.

All but eight of Pope's 67 rushing yards came in the second half as the Chargers attempted to sit on a double-digit first-half lead only to watch the game fall out of their grasps in the closing seconds. It's interesting to note Pope's production essentially came at the expense of Joshua Kelley who hardly played in the later stages of Sunday's contest, although Justin Jackson (41 snaps, 142 total yards) was still around as an effective multi-tooled option. The playing time splits seem to reflect Pope gaining a bit of an upper hand on the "change of pace" role as Kelley played just 21 snaps compared to Pope's 25, but coach Anthony Lynn has seemingly always focused on feeding "the hot hand". Regardless, this is a backfield situation to monitor especially with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) still not expected back anytime soon.