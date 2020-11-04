Coach Anthony Lynn revealed Wednesday that Pope is in the concussion protocol, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

Pope produced 95 scrimmage yards on 15 touches in last week's loss to Denver, but he apparently suffered a concussion in that contest. If the running back is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will go back to splitting reps in the Chargers' backfield.