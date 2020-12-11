Pope (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Pope didn't practice Thursday but was able to get on the field in a limited capacity for Friday's session, thus providing a chance to play this week. With Joshua Kelley (knee) available along with Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage, Pope's in danger of being a healthy scratch even if he is cleared to play.
