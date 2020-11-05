Pope (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Pope has shuttled between the Chargers' practice squad and active roster this season, but his first significant action occurred this past Sunday at Denver, when he totaled 15 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately for Pope, he entered the concussion protocol and must be in the early stages due to his lack of activity in the first practice of Week 9 prep. He'll have two more days to take part, but if he's sidelined Sunday against the Raiders, L.A.'s backfield will be powered by Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley.