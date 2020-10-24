Pope was activated to the Chargers' active roster Saturday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Manzano suggests this might not be a good omen for Justin Jackson's status considering he's listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with a knee injury, but Jackson did end up fully practicing Friday so it's possible this is simply a depth move or something to help improve special teams. In any case, we'll know more regarding Jackson's status closer to the 4:25 ET kickoff.
