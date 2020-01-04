Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Nonexistent offensive factor
Pope recorded just 29 offensive snaps throughout the 2019 season, finishing the year with 10 carries for 20 yards and two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown.
The entirety of Pope's production came in Week 4 when he was forced to act as the backup behind Austin Ekeler. Depending on what the Chargers do with their star running back Melvin Gordon and his contract, it's possible Pope might become more involved in the offense in 2020. Otherwise expect the undrafted free agent to reprise his role as the team's leading kickoff returner.
