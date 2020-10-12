Pope was promoted to the Chargers' active roster from the practice squad Monday.
The 26-year-old signed to Los Angeles' practice squad in mid-September, and he'll join the active roster as an extra player for Monday's matchup with the Saints. Pope should return to the practice squad after the contest, but he'll provide depth at running back behind Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) on injured reserve.
