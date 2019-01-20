Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Rejoins Chargers
Pope signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Pope was waived from the 53-man roster ahead of the Chargers divisional-round loss to the Patriots. The 25-year-old also spent time with Houston and Seattle this season, though he hasn't seen game action since 2016.
