Pope carried the ball just three times for 43 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.

Pope did nearly all of his damage on one huge 42-yard gain Thursday. The 25-year-old also flashed big-play ability when he ripped off an 81-yard punt return in the second week of preseason action. Despite his strong gains, Detrez Newsome is currently the front runner for the third running back job as Melvin Gordon continues to hold out.