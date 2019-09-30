Pope carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards and also caught both of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The fourth-year running back found the end zone for the first time in his career, taking an easy checkdown from Rivers 13 yards in for the score. Pope likely won't have many opportunities in the future, with Melvin Gordon expected to make his 2019 in-game debut in Week 5 and Justin Jackson (calf) nearing his return.