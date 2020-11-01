site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-troymaine-pope-signs-with-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Signs with active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
at
10:58 pm ET 1 min read
The
Chargers signed Pope to the active roster Saturday.
The Chargers have already elevated Pope from the practice squad twice, so now they offered him a spot on the 53-man roster. He's rushed just once for six yards this season, and he should continue to add backfield depth until Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read