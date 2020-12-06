Pope (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable with the neck injury but won't be suiting up Sunday. Pope was unlikely to fill a significant offensive role even if active, since Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage (ankle) are both available.
More News
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Draws questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Solo reception in loss•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Two receptions in win•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Zero snaps•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Back in action Sunday•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Status in question for Sunday•