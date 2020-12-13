Pope (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable with the neck issue and won't be suiting up Sunday. Justin Jackson (knee) returned from injured reserve Saturday, so Pope may have ended up inactive even if he was healthy.
