Pope caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills. He also rushed once and lost one yard.

With the return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring/knee), Pope only played six of the offensive snaps compared to Joshua Kelley's 19 snaps. While it is unclear whether Kelley or Kalen Ballage (ankle) will continue in as Ekeler's backup, Pope almost certainly won't factor into the equation.