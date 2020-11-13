Pope (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami.
After busting out for 95 yards from scrimmage Week 8 in Denver, Pope entered the concussion protocol and proceeded to miss the Chargers' Week 9 defeat to the Raiders. He cleared the protocol for head injuries Wednesday, and while a neck injury didn't cap his practice reps at all this week, he enters the weekend with a cloud hanging over his head. Having said that, there's a good chance he plays Sunday due to Justin Jackson (knee) being ruled out, which would give Joshua Kelley, Pope and likely Kalen Ballage opportunity to produce.
