Pope didn't practice Thursday due to a concussion.
Pope missed his second consecutive practice Thursday as he continues to reside in the league's concussion protocol. Despite spending time between the practice squad and 53-man roster, Pope racked up 15 touches for 95 scrimmage yards in last week's loss to Denver. Pope has just one more practice to take part in this week, so if he's out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, the Charger backfield will be handled by Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelly.
More News
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Logs DNP after concussion diagnosis•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: In concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Emerges as key piece in loss•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Signs with active roster•
-
Troymaine Pope: Sent back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Moves to active roster•