Pope rushed three times for four yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Jets.

After an underwhelming performance against Miami last week, Pope marginally improved his numbers in the air and on the ground during this matchup. The running back also played more offensive snaps (16) than Joshua Kelley (11), but fell far behind Kalen Ballege (55). Pope might completely fall to the wayside if Austin Ekeler (hamstring/knee) returns to the fold as expected next week against the Bills.