Pope was working ahead of Melvin Gordon in warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Gordon ended his 64-day holdout earlier this week and is active for the first time all season, but the Chargers aren't counting on fill anything more than a complementary role -- if that -- due to his limited practice time in advance of the contest. The fact that Pope was in line ahead of Gordon for reps adds credence to that notion, so the Jacksonville State product looks like he could act as the top backup to Austin Ekeler in Week 4. Gordon will likely be thrust back into the starting role Week 5 against the Broncos, likely limiting Pope to nothing better than a third-string role beyond this weekend.